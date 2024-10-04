Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $37.68 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

