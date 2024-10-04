Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $16.21 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 111,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 899,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Further Reading

