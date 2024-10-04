Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

KVYO stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,363 shares of company stock worth $26,583,602 over the last ninety days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth about $236,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

