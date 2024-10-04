Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $185.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Leidos by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

