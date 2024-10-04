Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $575.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LII. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.08.

LII stock opened at $588.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $334.53 and a fifty-two week high of $627.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.97. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

