Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.
Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 148.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile
Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.
