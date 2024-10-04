Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

