Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOW. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.54.

LOW opened at $270.30 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $274.16. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.04 and a 200 day moving average of $236.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

