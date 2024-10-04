Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.97.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
