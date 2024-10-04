Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex accounts for about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.