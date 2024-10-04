MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Stanley C. Erck Sells 21,607 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

