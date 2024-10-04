Maxim Group Raises NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Price Target to $4.75

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

NeoVolta stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. NeoVolta has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of -2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

