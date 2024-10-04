MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,959.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,969.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,723.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

