Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of MTA opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

