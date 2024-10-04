Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $406.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOH. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $378.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $331.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.89. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 150,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after buying an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.