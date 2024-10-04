MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MP Materials by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

