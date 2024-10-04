MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.07.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $588.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

