M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $187.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.13.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

