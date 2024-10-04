Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Murphy Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

