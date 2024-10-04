NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $85.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NKE opened at $82.11 on Monday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $533,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.