Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.54.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

