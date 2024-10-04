Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $523.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,688,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $537.43 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.26.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
