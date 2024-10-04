Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Shares of OXY opened at $54.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

