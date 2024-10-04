Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.39.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.