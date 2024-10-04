Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ONB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

