Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.