Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $5,175,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

