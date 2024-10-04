Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $732.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock worth $446,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

