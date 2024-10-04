Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.97.
