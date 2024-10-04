Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $42.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.62. Ovintiv has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,556 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $22,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.