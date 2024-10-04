Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

