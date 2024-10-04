Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.17.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

