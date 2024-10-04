Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 752 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $54,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $70.62 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,058 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

