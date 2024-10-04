Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Peraso in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

Get Peraso alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Peraso

Peraso Trading Up 1.4 %

PRSO opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. Peraso has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 242.83% and a negative net margin of 119.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peraso will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.