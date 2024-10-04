PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $21.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCG opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

