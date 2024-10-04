Piper Sandler Lowers Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $34.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after buying an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $105,728,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,013,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.