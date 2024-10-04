Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

