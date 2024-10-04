Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Financial Review

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Profound Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($25.00) -0.17 Profound Medical $7.88 million 24.61 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -6.14

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -666.82% Profound Medical -350.14% -71.28% -54.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaStar Medical and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Summary

Profound Medical beats SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

