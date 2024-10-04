Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Bank of America

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

Prothena stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. Prothena has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $10,103,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

