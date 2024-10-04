Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.