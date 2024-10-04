Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
About Proximus
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.