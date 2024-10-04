Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $127.00 at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

PRU stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 203,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 162,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

