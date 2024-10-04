Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 1,378 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

