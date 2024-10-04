QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $570,850.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $270,709.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,168,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,510.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $570,850.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,678 shares of company stock worth $7,196,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

