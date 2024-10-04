Raymond James Begins Coverage on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.
LCI Industries Price Performance
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LCI Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
About LCI Industries
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
