Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

