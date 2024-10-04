Redwire’s (RDW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised Redwire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

Redwire Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RDW opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redwire has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

