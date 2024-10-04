Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.71.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $163.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.61.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.