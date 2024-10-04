Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RVNC. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

