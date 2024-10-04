Reviewing GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GigCapital5 and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigCapital5 and Endonovo Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 2.55 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

