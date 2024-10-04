Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 238.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.