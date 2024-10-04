SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

