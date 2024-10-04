Sino Land Company Limited (SNLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on December 12th

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2568 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of SNLAY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.08.
About Sino Land
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.